'Skeg Vegas' theme park wedding for thrill-seeking couple
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A couple have swapped Las Vegas for "Skeg Vegas" and got married at a seaside theme park.
Thrill-seekers Leanne and Lee Churchill, from Derby, said their vows at Fantasy Island near Skegness on Tuesday.
They originally wanted to tie the knot in Las Vegas but changed their plans following the coronavirus pandemic.
The newlyweds celebrated with guests by riding a rollercoaster and eating traditional seaside fish and chips.
Fantasy Island, in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, is a popular attraction with visitors to Skegness, often affectionately nicknamed Skeg Vegas,
Park bosses said the couple were "huge fans" and approached them to host their big day.
The ceremony took place inside an attraction called The Pyramid, which had been decorated in an island adventure theme.
After being pronounced husband and wife, the couple took a ride on a 150ft (46m) high rollercoaster called The Millennium.
The new Mrs Churchill, 33, said: "The theme park is our favourite place, we come all the time.
"Being married here is something we only dreamed of - we didn't know it could be possible.
"We're thrill-seekers at heart. Whenever we visit, we're straight on the rides."
The wedding reception was held in the Explorer Bar where guests were served a meal from one of the seaside town's traditional fish and chip restaurants.
Paige Harris, head of marketing at Fantasy Island, said: "It was a true honour to host Lee and Leanne at Fantasy Island for their special day.
"We know how much they love visiting the theme park, so it was amazing to be able to share their wedding day with them."
