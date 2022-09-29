Plans to demolish former Derby Go Outdoors store for warehouses
A former Derby store could be demolished to make way for warehouses and dozens of storage units.
The vacant Go Outdoors unit in Ascot Drive, Derby, was closed earlier this year with the firm moving to Wyvern Retail Park.
Applicant Storage 24 Group plans to demolish the site and replace it with seven warehouses containing 162 personal storage units.
The German firm said the UK was a potential "significant area of growth".
Documents submitted to Derby City Council state the current warehouse building was built in 1970 and the site covers 2.3 acres, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Storage 24 said the units would be suitable for private individuals, start-up companies, sole traders and as storage bases for small and medium-sized businesses.
The council is expected to make a decision on the plans later this year.
