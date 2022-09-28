James Rowe: Football manager charged with sexual assault
A football manager has been charged with sexual assault.
Derbyshire Police said in January, officers received a report of a man having sexually assaulted a woman in Chesterfield.
The offence is alleged to have taken place in November 2021, the force added.
AFC Fylde manager James Rowe, who previously managed Chesterfield Football Club, has been charged and is due before magistrates on 7 November.
Mr Rowe was in charge of the Spireites from November 2020 until leaving by mutual consent in February.
He had earlier been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.
Police said Mr Rowe, 39, of Breaston in Derbyshire, was due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre.
Chesterfield, which plays in the National League, has declined to comment.
Mr Rowe is currently the manager of AFC Fylde, based in Lancashire.
