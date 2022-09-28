PD Axle: Service for retired stabbed Derbyshire police dog
A memorial service is to be held for a police dog, who died in retirement after surviving being stabbed three times while on duty.
PD Axle, who died this month aged 11 after a short illness, made headlines after he was stabbed by an offender during an arrest in 2018.
A tribute will be held for Axle, who retired in 2019, at Derbyshire Constabulary's remembrance garden.
A new stone will be placed alongside other fallen police dogs.
Dozens of people posted messages online following the "sad news" to pay tribute to an "amazing", "wonderful" and "brave" German shepherd.
One said he was a "true hero" with many thanking him for his service to the force and county.
Derbyshire Constabulary described PD Axle, who served for seven years, as "one of kind", saying he was a dog who "caught countless criminals and even rose to fame after surviving a knife attack".
In the social media post it thanked Axle for his service, adding: "All we can finish with is 'good boy'."
Ex-colleagues, from the force's dog section, thanked Axle for his "unwavering service", adding he was "far more than the dog who got stabbed".
They said in a tweet: "From burglars to murderers, he dealt with them all and we thank him for his unwavering service.
"Not just an outstanding police dog but an outstanding dog overall."
PD Axle was stabbed three times by a man he chased into a canal in Riddings in July 2018, who was subsequently jailed for more than six years.
Axle made a full recovery and returned to police duty later that year.
Just before retiring in 2019 he received a national award from vet charity the PDSA for his "devotion to duty and bravery".
The force added PD Axle's "amazing work and bravery" will now be commemorated with a special tribute and a headstone at its remembrance garden, so people visiting can remember him and other fallen police dogs.
The date for the memorial service is yet to be fixed but is expected to take place before the end of the year.
