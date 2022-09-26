David Stevenson: Man, 70, paid to live-stream sex abuse of children
A 70-year-old man has been jailed after paying for hundreds of indecent images of girls, including from the Philippines.
David Stevenson also paid to live-stream the sexual abuse of children, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA), which investigated him.
A judge said Stevenson, from Wood Road, Chaddesden, Derby, had perpetuated the "industry of child exploitation".
He was given a 20-month sentence and told he will serve half in prison.
Stevenson will serve the rest on licence, but could go back to prison if he commits further offences.
According to Unicef, the Philippines has "emerged as the center [sic] of child sex abuse materials production in the world".
A report said 80% of Filipino children were vulnerable to online sexual abuse, with "some facilitated even by their own parents".
Recorder Jason MacAdam, who sentenced Stevenson at Derby Crown Court on Monday, told him his offending "risks very serious harm" being caused.
"You are perpetuating, encouraging the industry of child exploitation, an industry which thrives commercially on the sexual exploitation of children in a foreign country," he said.
The court heard Stevenson had previously been given a suspended sentence for a sexual offence, but continued to offend after being prosecuted for this.
"You were given a chance," the judge told him. "You should have taken that chance."
The NCA said its officers arrested Stevenson in May 2020, after an investigation revealed he "paid individuals in the Philippines and Ghana to carry out child sexual abuse".
Stevenson had made more than 200 payments totalling £5,500 between February 2018 and May 2020, the NCA added.
Prosecution barrister Edna Leonard also told the court that "people around the world were paying for child sexual offences to be performed".
Stevenson pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- Making 109 category C indecent images of a child, between 10 January 2018 and 15 May 2020
- Making 12 category C indecent images of a child, between 4 March 2011 and 31 December 2013
- Making 12 category B indecent images of a child, between 4 March 2011 and 31 December 2013
- Making 12 category A indecent images of a child, between 4 March 2011 and 31 December 2013
- Making 28 category B indecent images of a child, between 10 January 2018 and 15 May 2020
- Making 14 category A images, between 10 January 2018 and 15 May 2020
- Possessing a prohibited image of a child, on 14 May 2020
- Breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order imposed on 9 January 2018
The court heard Stevenson was previously prosecuted for attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, and was sentenced for this on 9 January 2018. At the time he was given a six-month sentence, suspended for 24 months.
Three of the new charges relate to offences he committed before his previous case, which police did not know about at the time.
'Lonely old man'
In mitigation, defence barrister Kevin Waddingham said Stevenson's original conviction occurred "just after the end of a failed, very long-term relationship", and also "relatively soon after his redundancy from what had been a full and industrious working life".
Mr Waddingham said friends had cut Stevenson off since his previous conviction, and he now had only limited contact with his daughter.
He described Stevenson as "a rather lonely old man who hasn't really come to terms with a problem in his later life".
He also said Stevenson had suffered from chronic depression for many years, and had "some physical health issues at the moment".
After reading a pre-sentence report, the judge told Stevenson he was "very obviously minimising [his] behaviours".
"You are in denial regarding your sexual interest in prepubescent and pre-teen females," he said.
The NCA says it collaborates with the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center to help combat this type of offending.
NCA operations manager Graham Ellis said: "Stevenson was under the illusion that he could sit at home and view abuse of children thousands of miles away, for his own pleasure, without fear of being caught.
"Those engaged in live-streaming child sexual abuse are exploiting vulnerable victims, and present a grave risk to children wherever they are.
"The Philippines remains a hub for this type of offending. The NCA works closely with law enforcement partners there to identify and pursue those responsible for facilitating abuse, and to protect victims."
