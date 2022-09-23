Stabbed Derbyshire police dog Axle dies in retirement
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A former police dog, who survived being stabbed three times while on duty, has died.
Axle made headlines in 2018 after he was stabbed by a man who went on to be jailed for more than six years.
The German shepherd died last week after a short illness, Derbyshire Police's dog section announced.
Ex-colleagues thanked Axle for his "unwavering service" and said he was "far more than the dog who got stabbed".
In a post on social media the force's dog section said: "From burglars to murderers, he dealt with them all and we thank him for his unwavering service.
"Not just an outstanding police dog but an outstanding dog overall."
PD Axle was stabbed three times by a man he chased into a canal in Riddings in July 2018.
Derbyshire Police said they received hundreds of messages after the attack from people offering support.
PD Axle made a full recovery and returned to police duty later that year.
Just before retiring in 2019 he received a national award from vet charity the PDSA for his "devotion to duty and bravery".
When he left Derbyshire Police to live with a PCSO, the force paid tribute to his achievements, which included tracking down an on-the-run murderer, finding a lost wedding ring and, they joked, biting a visiting police officer on the bottom.
His handler PC Dean Allen said: "He has been an exceptional member of the team - more than worth his weight in pig's ears."
Derbyshire Police Dog Section thanked the two people who took care of Axle during his retirement and "loved him very much".
