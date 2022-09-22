Shirebrook: Six-year-old girl injured in hit-and-run collision
Published
Police are investigating after a six-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Derbyshire.
A car, believed to be a white Vaxuhall Astra, mounted the pavement and struck the girl in Slant Lane, Shirebrook.
A 25-year-old man was also hit, police said, before the car was driven from the scene at speed.
Both the man and child were taken to hospital following the crash, but their injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.
The incident happened on 16 September at around 21:20 BST.
