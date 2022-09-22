House of the Dragon: Mum proud of baby's role in show
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
This article contains plot details from episode five of House of the Dragon
A mother has said she is "really proud" of her daughter who featured in Game of Thrones spin-off show House of the Dragon.
Emma, 29, an actress from Derbyshire, said 18-month-old Ziggy was seen in episode five as Princess Helaena.
She was cast after Emma, who has herself worked on the West End, signed her daughter to an agency in 2021.
Ziggy went in front of the camera nearly a year ago, with the episode airing for the first time on Monday.
Emma said: "It was crazy to finally see her on the TV.
"We had to keep quiet so we couldn't tell anyone until we had seen her on the telly ourselves.
"It's just something totally exciting to have done that no one can take away from her when she's older."
A month after Emma signed Ziggy to a modelling agency, the family was invited to a meeting in London.
Aged seven months, Ziggy was picked alongside another baby to feature in the show during a scene filmed at the Warner Bros studio in Watford.
"We did different bits of filming and had dress fittings; it was all a bit of a whirlwind," said Emma, who herself has worked professionally in musicals including Annie and Whistle Down The Wind.
"We got to meet the cast and let them hold Ziggy. Everyone was amazing and lovely.
"I know she is just a baby but I'm really proud of her."
Ziggy did many takes of the scene, in which she was cradled by Queen Alicent Hightower, played by Emily Carey.
Emma added: "I was really surprised because she had to film that particular scene loads of times and I kept thinking she's doing really well.
"But the take that they actually used was the last one when she was crying, so they must have wanted her crying in the end."
The episode will air on Sky Atlantic.
