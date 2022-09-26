Snake Pass to close for landslip investigation
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A road in Derbyshire is to close for four weeks to allow an investigation into the cause of a landslip to take place.
The A57 Snake Pass was shut on 21 February following damage caused by stormy weather.
The closure was then extended to walkers and cyclists, but reopened with a weight restriction in March.
Derbyshire County Council has confirmed the road would be shut for a distance of 5.6 miles (9km) from Monday.
'Very inconvenient'
The council said the closure would enable specialist contractors to carry out an investigation into the landslip.
The ground investigation is needed so that plans can be drawn up to fix the pass.
During the closure the road at Woodhouse Cottage, on the pass, will be resurfaced.
The council said the road would be closed to all users from Doctors Gate to Hagg Farm.
It said the contractors would need to use the remaining piece of road at the Alport slip for a drilling rig, so there would be no possibility of any vehicles getting past.
Advisory signs and traffic marshals will be present at either end of the road.
The council's cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Kewal Singh Athwal, said: "We do realise that this closure is going to be very inconvenient for all those who use the pass, but we have no choice but to carry out this work.
"We have been in touch with the residents and businesses on the pass to make sure they are aware of the work, and we thank them and other local residents for their patience while the work is being carried out.
"Once this investigation is completed we will work with specialists to find a design solution to this latest landslip, and this will be fully costed."
