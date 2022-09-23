Mam Tor: Work begins on restoring Bronze Age hill fort
By George Torr
BBC News
- Published
Work has begun to restore a hill fort which dates back to the Bronze Age.
Mam Tor near Castleton - a scheduled monument in the Peak District - will undergo a programme of restoration work as agreed with Historic England.
The work will help to preserve the site and repair erosion while preventing damage to its archaeological features.
The National Trust, which is behind the project, said the work was "nationally important" to preserve the site for future generations.
'Spectacular'
The full project is expected to be completed by spring 2023.
As part of the first stage of works, fences have been erected in some areas to protect the ground from walkers in the colder months.
The restoration work on the ramparts and barrows of Mam Tor will happen in stages.
Rangers and volunteers will work to rebuild and reprofile the ground, as well as reseed areas where bare soil has been exposed.
Work will also be carried out to repair the stepping on the ramparts of the south entrance of the site. Rangers will carry out repairs by laying hessian and topsoil.
Visitors have been urged to stay on the paths and avoid areas where fencing has been installed.
Mam Tor - meaning Mother Hill - is thought to have been occupied from 1200 BC.
Chris Lockyer, area ranger for the National Trust in the Kinder and Edale area of the High Peak, said: "It is important we protect this nationally important archaeological site for future generations so they can learn more about the history of the site and how people have used it in the past.
"The uninterrupted spectacular views you see from the top of Mam Tor give you a clue as to why it was chosen as a site for a hillfort centuries ago.
"The visitors who come to enjoy these views will play a key role in our restoration works. They can help by staying on paths and following guidance on signs as work continues."
Anna Badcock, team manager for cultural heritage at Peak District National Park Authority, added: "We're delighted to see this work progressing.
"Mam Tor is one of the national park's most important prehistoric sites, but regular high visitor numbers, given the popular and striking vistas on offer at the site, also bring conservation challenges.
"The work being done will help to protect fragile archaeological deposits and ensure the integrity of this special place for the future".
