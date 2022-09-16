Derby autograph hunter was asked to Charles' wedding
By Jennifer Harby & Rachel Royce
An autograph hunter who owns a collection of more than 10,000 celebrity mementos has described how he was invited to a Royal wedding.
Andrew Broughton, from Derby, has about 300 Royal photographs, including eight signed portraits of the Queen, worth an estimated £30,000.
Mr Broughton, 58, was asked to King Charles' wedding to Camilla in 2005, after corresponding for several years.
He said: "I think he's going to be a really good king."
'Friendship'
Mr Broughton said he had begun writing to celebrities asking for signed memorabilia when he was at school, working on a project.
A teacher had encouraged him to write to the BBC, after which he wrote to Hammer horror star Peter Cushing who sent him three signed film stills and a letter.
"That really surprised me," he said. "I got the bug then."
He wrote to Morecambe and Wise and James Callaghan, the former Prime Minister, before writing to film stars and the Royal family.
"I got lots of refusals," he said. The Queen always declined to send a signed image but he bought memorabilia featuring her at auctions.
But he began corresponding regularly with some other members of the Royal family, including the new Queen Consort.
"I built up a friendship with Camilla Parker Bowles before she married Prince Charles," he said.
"She responded to me saying my letter restored her faith in humanity.
"Just before the wedding, I got a letter from the palace and I was asked to Windsor on the day.
"Myself and my sister went down there and, as soon as I said my name, she thanked me [for my letters]."
He said he believed the couple - who also sent him a signed photograph of their wedding - would be good leaders.
"It is very sad the Queen has died [but] I think he's going to be very good for the country and she will be a good Queen Consort," he said.
Mr Broughton's collection is kept on display at his home and has also been loaned to local museums.
