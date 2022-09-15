Mackworth: Three teenagers arrested after man shot in stomach
By Dan Martin
BBC News
- Published
Three teenage boys have been arrested after a man was shot in the stomach in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said the victim, in his 30s, was found in Ilford Road, Mackworth, at about 19:10 BST on Wednesday.
The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
The arrested boys, two aged 15 and one aged 17, remain in custody for questioning, the force added.
Police have not detailed the nature of the arrests.
The force added a second man suffered a cut to the head after he was assaulted nearby.
Ch Supt Dave Cox said: "Firearms offences in Derbyshire are rare, and a specialist team of detectives are investigating the events of last night.
"There will be more police in Mackworth today and I ask that anyone with any information please contact us as soon as possible."
