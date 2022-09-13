Derby: Filming and stunts set to start at empty factory
By Sonia Kataria & Nigel Slater
BBC News
- Published
Film-making and stunt training for major film productions are to start soon at a derelict factory in Derby.
Marv Studios, which produced Rocketman, plans to invest £13m to turn the site, in City Road, into a film studio.
Derby City Council has now approved temporary plans for part of the former Aida Bliss factory to be used for "film-making purposes" for nine months.
The film company is due to submit another planning application outlining its long-term vision for the building.
In June, the city council agreed to sell the building, which has been empty since 2004.
'Immensely exciting'
The British-American firm, also known for hit films Layer Cake, Stardust and the Kingsman franchise, wants to transform it into a new film studio and "Europe's first film and stunt academy".
Now, cameras can roll into action with the initial approval, but it is not yet clear when filming will start, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A Derby City Council statement said: "This temporary permission would bring back into use a prominent, currently vacant and historically important building."
It added the proposed use was "unlikely to have a detrimental impact on residential amenity, the local road network or public health".
City council leader Chris Poulter has previously labelled the plans "immensely exciting for Derby", which will help put the city "on the map".
