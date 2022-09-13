Couple receive 'lovely' card from Queen on day she died
By Will Jefford & Rob Sissons
BBC News
- Published
A couple say they will "treasure" a card from the Queen congratulating them on their diamond wedding anniversary, received on the day she died.
Anne and Brian Clarke from Darley Dale in Derbyshire received the personalised message on Thursday morning.
Later, while they were out for a meal with their family, it was announced that the Queen had passed away.
They said the card was a "lovely" memento to help them mark 60 years of marriage.
Mrs Clarke said: "There was a beautiful photograph on the front and a nice sentiment inside as well.
"I've always liked the Royal Family, especially the Queen, and I think she's done a brilliant job over the years - a really brilliant job.
"It's a brilliant memento. I never thought we'd make 60, let alone get a card from the Queen."
The country is in mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Thousands of people lined the Royal Mile in Edinburgh on Monday as her coffin was driven to St Giles' Cathedral ahead of its journey to London later.
Mrs Clarke said when she was a schoolgirl, she once waited on the side of a road to catch a glimpse of the Queen.
"The very first time I saw her, she was Princess Elizabeth," she said.
"I can remember standing on the A6 with the schoolchildren and her going back in the car, but then I saw her again in 1968.
"For the coronation itself, my mum and dad bought a television.
"We were one of the first to get a television where we lived and I watched the coronation with one of those big magnifying glasses over the top of it."
