Man killed and woman seriously injured in Overseal crash
- Published
A man was killed and a woman seriously injured when a car crashed into a tree in Derbyshire.
Police said emergency services were called after the black Peugeot 206 crashed in Lullington Road, Overseal, just before 05:30 BST on Saturday.
The man, in his 50s, died at the scene while a woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition, the force added.
A second man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Derbyshire Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.