Formal announcement of King Charles III to take place
The official proclamation formally confirming King Charles as the monarch is due to be read out in Derbyshire.
The document was signed and announced in London on Saturday and then, in keeping with tradition, sent across the UK.
The Accession Proclamation will be held at County Hall, Matlock, on Sunday at 13:00 BST and then in Derby's Market Place an hour later.
Both events will be attended by the Lord Lieutenant and High Sheriff.
Derbyshire High Sheriff Michael Copestake will read the proclamation after being introduced by the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Mrs Elizabeth Fothergill CBE.
The proclamation will be observed by civic dignitaries from the city and county, including the Mayor of Derby Councillor Robin Wood, and members of the public are invited to attend.
In Derby, the Bishop of Derby will say a prayer, and the brief ceremony will end with the singing of the National Anthem.
There will be the opportunity for guests to lay floral tributes at Cathedral Green afterwards.
Both ceremonies will be streamed live on the council Facebook pages.
Derby's Council House will remain open until 17:00 BST for anyone wishing to sign the book of condolence.
Following the ceremony, the flag, which will have been flying at full mast since the national proclamation in London, will be lowered back to half-mast until the end of the national period of mourning.
Former Prime Ministers
Speaking before the Accession Council on Saturday, the King said his mother's death had been an "irreparable loss".
The King himself was not present for the first part of the meeting when he was proclaimed monarch by the Accession Council, made up of senior politicians, judges, and officials.
Clerk of the Privy Council Richard Tilbrook proclaimed Charles "King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith", before declaring "God Save the King".
The packed room, including all of the six living former British prime ministers, repeated the phrase.
The proclamation was then read out on a balcony above Friary Court in St James's Palace.
