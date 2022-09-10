Advice to check Derbyshire events following Queen's death
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
People due to attend events this weekend are being advised to check if they are proceeding, following the death of the Queen.
The government has said decisions to suspend or proceed with events were at the discretion of organisers and advised people to check arrangements.
Some events in Derby and Derbyshire are proceeding as planned, while others have been cancelled.
Derby's Council House will stay open so people can sign a book of condolence.
'Exceptional circumstances'
Derby City Council said the Council House would be open between 09:00 and 17:00 BST on Saturday and Sunday for those wishing to sign the book.
They added Derby Cathedral would be open daily from 08:00 to 19:00 for people to light a candle and pay their respects.
The authority is asking for floral tributes on Cathedral Green, with any flowers collected after the period of mourning to be used for compost to allow a tree of remembrance to be planted in the city.
Books of condolence are due to be placed at other locations around Derbyshire including County Hall, in Matlock and the Civic Offices in Swadlincote.
Floral tributes can be placed on the terrace at County Hall, the county council said.
A proclamation of the new king will be held at County Hall on Sunday at 13:00, with the Lord Lieutenant and High Sherriff in attendance.
As well as planned events, sporting fixtures were postponed including Derby County's game at Morecambe.
Derbyshire Dales District Council said it had decided to cancel the planned opening weekend of the Matlock Bath Illuminations, on Saturday and Sunday, "in line with national protocol in regard to advice around events immediately following the death of a monarch".
It said anyone who had pre-booked would get a full refund and it called on accommodation providers to "show understanding" to visitors who had booked rooms locally, due to the exceptional circumstances.
It said a decision would be taken early next week on the planned second weekend of the event - 17 and 18 September - but, for the time being, advance bookings had been suspended.
It added it apologised "not only to those who had pre-booked for this weekend and local tradespeople but also to the scores of stewards, stall holders, council staff, electricians and boat builders involved in one of the region's most popular autumn events".
Derby Pride said the event, planned for Saturday, would go ahead and it was "mindful of the fact that her Majesty, over the seven decades she reigned, oversaw a breadth of political and cultural progress for the LGBT+ community".
Organisers said they would proceed with the event respectfully and would pay tribute with a two-minute silence.
The organisers of the New Mills Festival said the smaller events it had planned for this weekend would also continue.
But elsewhere, the operators of Heage Windmill said it would not open this weekend and the planned Classic Motorcycle event on Sunday had been cancelled.
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said some organisations and businesses may wish to proceed with events and were under no obligation to suspend them, but advised people to check public services and transport were operating as usual.
