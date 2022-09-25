Lost Victorian beauty spot emerges from Errwood Reservoir
A lost beauty spot that was flooded to make a reservoir in the 1960s has emerged during the summer drought.
The hamlet of Goyt's Bridge, in Derbyshire, once lay on the tourism trail for Victorian visitors.
The hamlet was demolished in the 1930s to make way for the Errwood Reservoir but parts of it have reappeared due to low water levels.
Reservoir owner United Utilities said the reservoir bed could be dangerous and people should not enter.
'Intriguing'
Local history enthusiast David Stirling, who runs a website about the area, said he had used GPS on his phone, alongside old maps of the hamlet, to match some of the stonework to old photographs of the beauty spot.
He said: "Typically it has been gate posts and stone walls that have appeared.
"It's quite intriguing looking at the old maps.
"It was such a picturesque spot and it's sad it has gone. It was a popular route for horse-drawn coaches for people in Victorian times."
Mr Stirling said the hamlet had consisted of about 30 farmhouses and Errwood Hall, a grand country house.
All of them were demolished in the 1930s when Stockport Corporation bought the estate to build the reservoirs.
He said there had also been an attractive stone bridge that had been revealed in a previous drought in 1984 but had not been sighted this year.
A spokesperson for United Utilities said: "The recent dry weather has meant reservoirs within the Goyt Valley are lower than we'd expect at this time of year, leaving the old Goyt hamlet and trackway to Errwood Hall exposed.
"This is a really interesting piece of history and visitors to Errwood reservoir can enjoy the view from the paths around the water and surrounding valley.
"However, people must not attempt to enter the reservoir for a closer look.
"The bed of the reservoir can be very dangerous, and there can be hidden hazards too. Stay safe, stay out, and take in the history from a safe distance."
