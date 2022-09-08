Daniel Hay: Criminal investigation into former gynaecologist launched
- Published
Detectives have launched a criminal investigation into medical procedures conducted by a former consultant gynaecologist.
Derbyshire Police said the inquiry into Daniel Hay followed reports a number of women allegedly suffered harm under his care.
The force says the "complex" investigation is in its early stages.
A spokesperson said: "It will take time to ensure a thorough and robust inquiry into the allegations is conducted."
Mr Hay, a gynaecology and obstetrics consultant who worked at Royal Derby Hospital, was the subject of an NHS review that involved 383 women, who were his patients between 2015 and 2018.
The trust that runs the hospital said the review had now concluded, but added it could not publish a full report at this stage.
Dr James Crampton, interim executive medical director at University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS trust, said: "The standard of care some of these women received was below that which we strive to provide and for that I am very sorry.
"We will cooperate fully with Derbyshire Constabulary to support their investigation."
The Medical Defence Union, which is acting on Mr Hay's behalf, said the surgeon "has no comment to make" regarding the criminal investigation.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.