Derby City Council considers cuts in face of surging costs
By Greig Watson & Nigel Slater
BBC News
- Published
Derby City Council says surging costs is forcing it to review core services, energy costs and job vacancies.
Officials have estimated more than £10m extra will need to be found, with the authority's energy bill alone expected to go up by £1m.
Despite appealing to the government for help, leaders fear they may struggle to balance the budget this financial year.
Now the use of street lighting, adult and child social care and unfilled roles are among areas being reviewed.
All areas of the economy are feeling the effect of inflation at more than 10% and councils are no exception, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Conservative cabinet leaders have written to new Prime Minister Liz Truss calling for urgent funding - but said more "difficult choices" might lie ahead in the long-term.
Jonathan Smale, cabinet member for finance, said: "I feel we are now at a crossroads where the government do really need to intervene.
"They need to support us but I do have concerns whether they will do.
"We genuinely need it. We are at a crossroads where we are going to have to potentially look at some difficult choices in future years for the budget."
Children's services
Areas being examined include street lighting, building schemes and social care costs for children and adults.
The council is looking at saving more than £1m on transport costs for Home to School, a scheme for children with learning difficulties.
Keeping recruitment to only "essential" posts is also being considered, though officers say they have no plans to make redundancies.
Simon Riley, strategic director for corporate finances, said: "We are working actively to try and get around the overspend.
"But I don't think any councillor, any political party will be saying we have absolute uncertainty that we can balance the budget by the end of the year."
