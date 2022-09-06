Derby care staff criticised for not wearing face masks
A care provider has been placed in special measures after inspectors rated it inadequate.
Sensiway Care Services, based in Derby, was criticised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) with inspectors reporting it was "not safe".
In a report, the CQC said care staff were not wearing face masks or testing for Covid-19, which increased people's risk of being exposed to infection.
The registered manager declined to comment.
Inspectors also found there had not been enough staff to meet people's needs.
For example, the report stated one person needed two members of staff to provide their care, but the required resources were not available. The CQC subsequently made a safeguarding referral to the local authority.
The provider gave notice to stop providing the person's care as they had insufficient staff to meet this person's needs, the report added.
'Limited number'
The CQC said there were "significant shortfalls" in how the service was led, and the provider had not "effectively understood and ensured implementation" of government guidance on wearing face masks in people's homes and testing for Covid-19.
Care managers told inspectors they unsuccessfully tried to fill staff vacancies. They said they would continue to try and recruit but only take on a "limited number".
A CQC spokesman said the watchdog would keep the service under review, and a re-inspection is expected to take place within six months.
"We will meet with the provider following this report being published to discuss how they will make changes to ensure they improve their rating to at least good," the CQC added.
