Work starts to replace at risk Darley Abbey bridge
Work is to start on a temporary footbridge, to replace a crossing which was closed due to fears of collapse.
Darley Abbey toll bridge in Derby, was shut in May after "serious public safety concerns" were uncovered by inspectors.
Derby City Council said it was taking the unusual step of intervening, despite not owning the bridge, due to its importance to the community.
The project is expected to cost £300,000 and take about five weeks.
'Temporary solution'
The authority said while the work takes place, there will be a number of temporary traffic restrictions within Darley Village.
It said the parking bays on Darley Street at the junction with Old Road would be suspended until 7 October and Old Lane will be closed from its junction with Darley Street from 19-23 September, to allow the footbridge to be lifted into place.
The council said there would be no vehicle access for the duration of the closure and no pedestrian access during working hours.
The existing one-way system on West Row will be reversed and suspended on Darley Street and New Road to allow for two-way traffic.
Temporary traffic lights will be put in place on New Road between The Hill and Darley Street.
Residents and parents of local schoolchildren are asked not to park on Old Lane or Church Lane between 19-23 September to allow access for large vehicles.
The council said that while the removal of on-street parking and road closures would be disruptive to residents, it was imperative roads were kept clear.
The temporary footbridge is expected to be in place by the 23 September with associated access ramps being constructed the following week.
The bridge will be open to the public by early October 2022.
The bridge at Darley Abbey dates back to 1783, when Walter Evans built a cotton mill by the weir on the River Derwent.
An octagonal gatehouse to the mill became used as the toll house and a toll was reintroduced in 2010, with motorists charged £1 per crossing.
Steve Hassall, a councillor, said: "We know that local residents and businesses have been impacted by the closure of Darley Abbey Mills Bridge and we hope that the installation of the temporary footbridge will help to alleviate some of these pressures.
"Although the footbridge is currently a temporary solution, it will allow us the time we need to develop a much-needed permanent solution."
