Derbyshire PCSO charged with filming children in changing rooms
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A police community support officer (PCSO) has been charged with multiple sexual offences against children, including filming them in swimming pool changing rooms.
Matthew Shaw was arrested by Nottinghamshire Police and charged with a total of 29 sexual offences.
The 37-year-old worked as a PCSO in Derbyshire and has been suspended by the county's force.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court earlier.
Mr Shaw, from Bernard Avenue in Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, is charged with:
- Voyeurism
- Engaging in sexual communication with a child
- Causing a child to engage in sexual activity
- Causing a child to watch a sexual act
- Possession of indecent images of children
- Possessing an extreme pornographic image
- Committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence
Nottinghamshire Police, which is leading the investigation, said it executed a warrant on Wednesday.
Det Insp Gemma Scott said: "A significant amount of work has gone into this complex and large-scale investigation, which is reflective of Nottinghamshire Police's commitment to robustly pursue those who commit offences of a sexual nature against children.
"We are dedicated to supporting victims of these types of offences and will always do our utmost to seek justice for them."
Mr Shaw was remanded into custody and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 7 October.
