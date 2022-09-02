Johnny Brady: Arsonist 'enjoyed' destroying schools and churches
By Dan Martin
BBC News
- Published
A teenager responsible for a string of devastating arson attacks on schools and churches has been given a hospital order.
Johnny Brady, 19, caused millions of pounds of damage and disrupted the education of thousands of children between October and December 2020, Derby Crown Court heard.
Brady "enjoyed" watching the blazes destroy buildings, the court was told.
He has been detained in a secure hospital.
Brady admitted six counts of arson and one count of burglary at a previous hearing.
On Friday, the court was told Brady targeted buildings in the early hours, setting them alight.
He set fire to St Mary's Catholic school in Derby, which was so severely damaged that it had to be demolished and later rebuilt at a cost of £8m, the court heard.
A statement from the school's financial director, which was read to the court, said the fire was particularly devastating because the children had only recently returned after lockdown and many struggled to process what happened.
A fire Brady started at Ravensdale School in Mickleover left only its steel frame still standing. The school had undergone a £1m refurbishment only in 2019.
Brady, of no fixed address, also set fire to All Saints' Church in Mackworth in December 2020, causing the roof of the 14th Century Grade I listed building to collapse.
The defendant caused smaller fires at St Matthews Church, in Darley Abbey, and St Paul's Church in Quarndon.
Brady also admitted breaking into Murray Park School in Mickleover, leaving it in "a terrible state".
He started a further fire in the toilet block of the Orangery Cafe in Markeaton Park, causing damage that cost £40,000 to repair.
The court heard Brady approached police officers in the churchyard of St Paul's where he had set fire to wheelie bins on 16 October but at the time they had no cause to detain him.
Officers then found Brady's key fob, a lighter and gloves with traces of his DNA nearby and he was arrested when he returned again later.
Katrina Wilson, prosecuting, said police examined Brady's laptop and established it had been used in the vicinity of a number of the fires and it had been used to search for news stories about them.
She said officers were able to use CCTV to trace Brady's movements showing him riding a bike between his home and the building he torched.
Ms Wilson told the court Brady spoke to a prison chaplain while he was on remand and admitted setting the fires.
She said the chaplain described him as "unapologetic, relaxed and seeming to get a kick" out of what he said.
Kevin Waddingham, defending, said Brady had caused "enormous colossal financial damage and colossal damage to the cultural fabric of Derby" but said his client suffers from "severe and enduring" autism.
The court heard from a psychiatrist who said Brady's condition could be treated in a secure environment and eventually he could be re-integrated into society.
Recorder Patrick Upward told Brady: "The offences were planned by you, enjoyed by you and intended from the start to cause as much damage as possible.
"The offences disrupted the lives and education of hundreds, if not thousands, of children.
"Ancient buildings have been destroyed causing distress to churchgoers.
"You have not expressed a moment of remorse or apology because I am satisfied you still enjoy the recollection."
