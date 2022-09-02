Johnny Brady: Arsonist 'enjoyed' destroying schools and churches
By Dan Martin
BBC News
- Published
A teenager responsible for a string of devastating arson attacks on schools and churches has been given a hospital order.
Johnny Brady, 19, caused millions of pounds of damage and disrupted the education of thousands of children between October and December 2020, Derby Crown Court heard.
Brady "enjoyed" watching the blazes destroy buildings, the court was told.
He has been detained in a secure hospital.
Brady admitted six counts of arson and one count of burglary at a previous hearing.
On Friday, the court was told Brady targeted buildings in the early hours, setting them alight.
He set fire to St Mary's Catholic school in Derby, which was so severely damaged that it had to be demolished and later rebuilt at a cost of £8m, the court heard.
A fire he started at Ravensdale School in Mickleover left only its steel frame still standing.
Brady, of no fixed address, also set fire to All Saints' Church in Mackworth in December 2020, causing the roof of the 14th Century Grade I-listed building to collapse.
The defendant also caused smaller fires at St Matthews Church, in Darley Abbey, and St Paul's Church in Quarndon.
Brady also admitted breaking into Murray Park School in Mickleover, leaving it in "a terrible state".
He started a further fire in the toilet block of the Orangery Cafe in Markeaton Park, causing damage that cost £40,000 to repair.
The court heard Brady suffers from "severe and enduring" autism.
Recorder Patrick Upward told Brady: "The offences were planned by you, enjoyed by you and intended from the start to cause as much damage as possible.
"The offences disrupted the lives and education of hundreds, if not thousands, of children.
"Ancient buildings have been destroyed causing distress to churchgoers.
"You have not expressed a moment of remorse or apology because I am satisfied you still enjoy the recollection."
