Cost of living: Charities' concern over proposed 'warm banks'
By Nigel Slater & Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Two charities in Derby have said they have concerns over possible "warm banks" being set up in the city.
Such facilities have been suggested as a way of helping people who cannot afford to heat their homes this winter.
The city council said it was exploring the idea of setting up "warm, safe spaces" across the city.
But managers at Revive and Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance said any such places would need to offer more than just warmth to support those most in need.
Fear factor
Warm banks - the energy equivalent of food banks - have been suggested as mitigation for surging household bills.
Derby City Council said the idea was part of serious discussions with key partners about tackling the cost of living crisis, according the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The authority said: "We know all too well the impact that the rising cost of living crisis is having on our residents and businesses. Earlier this year we set up a whole city approach to supporting our citizens.
"This is made up of key partners from the council, health, DWP voluntary and community sector. The rise in energy prices is extremely worrying and part of this multi-agency approach does include looking at the creation of warm, safe spaces."
But Jo Andrew, manager of the Revive charity in Chaddesden, which helps vulnerable people by providing a range of services, believes elderly people may feel frightened to go in them with the coronavirus pandemic not yet over.
'People-focused'
"There needs to be something but I think what people would want is something akin to a home where there is a TV, comfy chairs and newspapers.
"I don't think it's a case of opening the doors and saying 'here's a warm spot'.
"I just don't think many would use it. I think people would prefer to sit in the cold in their own homes," she said.
Paul Brookhouse, manager of the Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance scheme which helps support vulnerable people, said: "I'm not a big fan personally because I think any solution needs to be people-focused.
"There needs to be an immediate need so people can come, such as a community meal.
"What is a warm haven, what does it mean? Are people going to come for four hours and then go back home again - how is that going to help their bills?"
