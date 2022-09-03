Erewash to fly flags to honour WW2 Merchant Navy
By Jennifer Harby
Wreath-laying ceremonies are due to take place in two Derbyshire towns as part of the national Merchant Navy Association's commemorations for World War Two.
More than 40,000 British seamen died during the war as they battled to keep the country's supply lines open.
Erewash Borough Council is due to fly the Red Ensign at Ilkeston and Long Eaton town halls.
The council said it was important to honour their role.
'Ultimate sacrifice'
The Red Ensign, commonly known as "The Red Duster", flies on British Merchant ships.
The ceremonies will take place at the cenotaph in Ilkeston and at the war memorial in Long Eaton at 10.50 BST.
Mayor John Sewell will lay the wreath at Long Eaton and Carol Hart, the leader of the council, will lay the wreath at Ilkeston.
Mr Sewell said residents were welcome to join the commemorations.
"It is important to honour the role played by merchant seafarers during the Second World War, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.
"Erewash Borough Council is proud to fly the 'Red Duster' at both its town halls in recognition of everything they did for this country."
