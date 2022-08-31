Plans for M1 electric service station approved
By Dan Martin and Christina Massey
BBC News
A service station for electric vehicles is set to be built near the M1 in Derbyshire.
Plans for a complex with 30 charging points, shops and a café have been approved near Markham Vale Services.
Gridserve Sustainable Energy Ltd said the development would help drivers recharge vehicles on long journeys.
The facility will include 22 high-powered charging units, five lower-powered units and three high-powered HGV charging points.
The scheme was approved by Chesterfield Borough Council on Tuesday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A report to the council's planning committee said: "The development proposes a two storey structure with ancillary uses at first floor and parking with charging facilities at ground floor.
"The first floor incorporates a customer lounge, including a coffee shop, retail space, toilets, seating areas and workspace."
Designs for the building include solar roof panels designed to reduce the electricity demand of the building and surrounding landscaping to promote wildlife habitats.
Gridserve said nine full time jobs would be created when the service station opened.
The company also plans to run electric vehicle test drive days from the service station, and host educational events.
