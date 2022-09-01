Ken Walker: Man, 88, dies months after attack that killed wife
A former councillor has died months after an attack that killed his 86-year-old wife.
Ken Walker, 88, was found critically injured alongside his wife Freda, who was found dead at their home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 15 January.
A 34-year-old man has denied Mrs Walker's murder, and attempted murder.
Derbyshire Police said Mr Walker died in hospital on Monday, with his cause of death yet to be established.
A post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death is taking place, the force added.
Mrs Walker was a retired machinist, while Mr Walker served on Bolsover District and Shirebrook Town councils for several years before retiring in 2019.
The Bolsover Constituency Labour Party paid tribute to him in a post on Facebook.
It said: "Ken Walker, a well known and well loved pillar of the Shirebrook community, has sadly passed away.
"All of our members want to pay their respects and remember the contribution that Ken had to our party and our community.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ken and his family at this terribly sad news."
Vasile Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, is due to stand trial in October after denying murder and attempted murder at Derby Crown Court in March.
