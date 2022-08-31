HMP Sudbury: Search for three men missing from prison
Police are searching for three men who are missing from an open prison.
Two of the men absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire, while a third failed to return following temporary day release.
Michael Casey, 22, Thomas Kiely, 30, and Kieran Joyce, 31, were all sentenced for burglary-related offences.
Casey is serving four and a half years while Kiely is serving seven years and four months - both for burglary.
The pair absconded at about 18:45 BST on Saturday, while Joyce failed to return to the prison on the same day.
Joyce, who is serving a 10-year sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal, was due to be released in May 2024. He is not believed to be with the others.
Casey and Kiely have connections in Leicester, Warwickshire, Swansea, Dublin and London.
Joyce has names tattooed on his arm and torso and has links to the Leicester and Swansea areas.
Anyone with information about their whereabout has been urged to contact Derbyshire Police.
