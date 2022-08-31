Derby councillors vying to replace Dame Margaret Beckett
- Published
Three Labour councillors have launched their bids to become the new MP for Derby South.
Baggy Shanker, Alison Martin and Joanna West are hoping to be elected as the Labour representative for the seat in the next general election.
It comes after the current MP, Dame Margaret Beckett, stated her intention to retire after almost 40 years in office.
Derby campaigner Cecile Wright is also among the candidates for the party.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands the chosen candidate could be announced by the Labour Party towards the end of September.
The next general election is due to take place in 2024.
Mrs Beckett - first elected as MP for Derby South in 1983 - was the first woman to serve as foreign secretary and the first woman to briefly serve as party leader.
The 79-year-old's announcement sparked a string of tributes, including from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who called her a "trailblazer".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.