Swadlincote: Roads closed after suspected grenade found in garden
- Published
A number of roads have been closed near Swadlincote after a device believed to be a hand grenade was found in a back garden.
Derbyshire Police say explosive experts are at the scene of the discovery in Woodville Road.
Stirling Road, Tower Road, and the A514 at the Bull's Head in Hartshorne are all closed as a precautionary measure and diversions are in place.
People have been advised to avoid the area while the device is disposed of.
An explosive ordnance disposal team are currently reviewing the device before deciding their next move.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.