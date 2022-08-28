Long Eaton: Biker seriously hurt in crash with car
A motorcyclist is being treated in hospital after being left with serious injuries following a crash with a car.
Police were called to reports of the collision in Wilsthorpe Road, Long Eaton, at about 16:20 BST on Friday.
A black Aprilia motorbike and a black Toyota Rav 4 were in collision close to the junction with Woodland Avenue.
A 28-year-old man who was riding the bike was taken to hospital after he had received treatment at the scene, according to police.
Detectives have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage from the scene to get in touch.
