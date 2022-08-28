Swadlincote: Biker, 21, dies after crashing into house
A 21-year-old motorcyclist has died after the bike he was riding crashed into a house in Derbyshire.
Police were called shortly after 23:20 BST on Friday to reports that a grey Yamaha motorbike had crashed off Wilmot Road, Swadlincote.
The rider was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries, but he could not be saved, officers said.
Anyone who was in Heathcote Road, Stanhope Road and Alexandra Road at the time has been asked to contact police.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this tragic time.
"Anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage which may be useful to officers should ensure it is securely downloaded to a separate device, ready for them to view."
