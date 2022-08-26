Agard Street: Severn Trent criticised over delays repairing burst pipe damage
By Amy Phipps
& BBC Radio Derby
- Published
Derby City Council has criticised Severn Trent Water for the time it is taking to repair a road damaged by a burst water main.
The closure of Agard Street, which flooded on 17 August, has caused long queues of traffic in the city centre.
Herry Pearce, cabinet member for highways at the council, said the disruption had been "horrendous".
Severn Trent said issues with the road surface meant repairs were taking longer than expected.
When the road was closed, a diversion was put in place along Bridge Street and police advised motorists to avoid the area.
At the time, the council said it was told it would take approximately five days to complete the repairs.
Mr Pearce said the authority had received lots of complaints about the traffic disruption.
He said: "I think they [Severn Trent] could have reacted a bit quicker.
"It was horrendous last Wednesday morning - since then it's the impact on the residents, on the buses, on pedestrians and road users.
"Where it is, it's a very difficult road to get round and to get from one side of the city to the other without going through there."
Mr Pearce said he believed the extent of the damage had been severe with the hole in the road being very deep.
He added: "We understand the repairs were actually completed last week but it's the filling in and the road surface that's the issue at the moment."
A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: "We'd like to apologise for disruption caused by the ongoing road works on Agard Street in Derby. Severn Trent teams completed the repair last week, however due to issues with the road surface the reinstatement of the road is taking longer than initially planned.
"We'd like to thank everyone for their continued patience as our teams work hard to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible."
The road is expected to reopen next week.
