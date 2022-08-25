Swadlincote: Green light for new park and event space in town
By Jude Winter
BBC News
- Published
Plans for a new events space and small park in the centre of a Derbyshire town have been given the go-ahead.
South Derbyshire District Council's planning committee approved the plans for Swadlincote at a meeting on Tuesday.
The work will see the former covered market in Midland Road turned into a space for community events.
The council also aims to create a "pocket park" at the site as well as providing extra parking spaces.
The project will see derelict buildings demolished between Midland Road and Belmont Street, on the sites known as Sabine's Yard and Bank House.
Council leader Kevin Richards said: "I am proud that the plans for the transformation of Swadlincote town centre are one step closer after being approved.
"The plans for the redevelopment of Swadlincote Market Hall will see the transformation of a building which is unattractive and not fit for purpose into a new site which will offer new opportunities for entertainment.
"The wider scheme will also offer more car parking spaces, a 'pocket park' and the regeneration of vacant, derelict sites."