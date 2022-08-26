Derby: Leaning tree to stay put despite safety concerns
By Will Jefford & Nigel Slater
BBC News

A heavily slanted tree on a busy road in Derby must stay put - despite a plea to remove it over safety concerns.
The horse chestnut tree, in Nottingham Road, Chaddesden, is located near a Tesco Express store and petrol station.
Premier Forecourts, representing the Tesco store, had called for the tree to be chopped down over fears for customer safety.
But Derby City Council said there was "insufficient" justification to fell the tree.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that as part of a planning application - submitted earlier this year - Premier Forecourts issued an expert opinion from Richard Mason, managing director of tree surgeon firm Toparia Summits.
Mr Mason said: "With the location of the tree, bordering a busy access road, and the Tesco car park, both heavily utilised by pedestrians and vehicles, I would recommend that in the interests of safety that it is felled.
"Even a heavy reduction or complete pollarding of the crown won't really reduce the risk of its potential to continue developing a greater lean and ultimately fall to the ground.
"Also, with the root system pulling up the car park surface, this could also cause health and safety issues for the public/customers using the facility."
The tree is protected by a Tree Preservation Order (TPO), meaning the local planning authority must approve of any changes made to the tree.
A decision notice by the council said: "Insufficient arboriculture justification has been submitted with the application to justify the proposed removal of the Horse Chestnut tree.
"In the opinion of the Local Planning Authority, the proposed removal of the tree would be significantly detrimental to public amenity value and would have a negative impact on the overall character of the street scene."
