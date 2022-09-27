Sir Tony Robinson calls on people to adopt rescue dogs
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
Sir Tony Robinson has encouraged people to adopt dogs rather than buy them, as people give up their pets amid the cost of living crisis.
The actor and his wife became patrons of RSPCA Derby after adopting their dog Holly Berry from the charity in 2020.
The centre is currently looking for foster carers due to a "huge increase" in people giving up their pets.
Sir Tony, who is due to speak at a fundraising event for the rehoming centre, said he would never buy a pet.
"Personally I could only ever think of adopting having seen the wonderful work RSPCA Derby do for the animals in their care and for the local community," he said.
"By choosing to adopt an animal it not only gives that animal that may have had a really tough time a new home, but the adoption fee helps to support a rescue centre and ultimately makes space for another animal in need which will be waiting in the wings to take its place."
Sir Tony and his wife adopted their dog after seeing her on the RSPCA's website.
"We then made the three-hour journey to Derby and, as we knew we would, we fell in love with Holly Berry," he said.
He said Holly Berry was "rescued by an RSPCA inspector in a terrible state, with a lot of health issues that needed attention from the team at Abbey Street and also from her wonderful fosterers".
"We have carried on that work and she has been getting on really well," he said.
"She is a well pampered pooch, who enjoys daily walks and loves to join us on holiday too."
The fundraising event, called An Evening With Sir Tony Robinson, is being held at Derby Leisure and Events Venue on 29 September.
"When we adopted Holly Berry we discovered that RSPCA Derby is a small, independent charity and we got to know more about the amazing work they do," he said.
"Unfortunately the pandemic has meant this is the first time we have been able to come back up to Derby to visit the centre and to support the charity further by hosting an event on their behalf."
