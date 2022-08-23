Arthur Cabourn: Man not guilty of manslaughter of neighbour
- Published
A man has been found not guilty of the manslaughter of his neighbour who died after a fight.
Arthur Cabourn, 60, denied the charge after Alan Youd died in hospital days after suffering a serious head injury in the altercation.
Mr Youd was left on the floor after the two men exchanged blows on 11 August 2021, Nottingham Crown Court heard.
Twelve jury members listened to a week of evidence before returning their verdict on Tuesday.
Police were called to Chestnut Drive Shirebrook, Derbyshire at about 07:00 BST after a neighbour was woken up by shouting.
They found Mr Youd, 69, unresponsive with facial injuries and took him to hospital where he died six days later.
The court heard the dispute was over a "long-running feud".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.