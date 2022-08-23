Billy Pearson: Man dies in hospital days after Chesterfield assault
- Published
A 26-year-old man who suffered serious injuries following an assault in Chesterfield has died.
Derbyshire Police said they were called to a report of an injured man near St Mary's Church at 00:50 BST on 7 August.
Billy Pearson was taken to hospital but died six days later.
The force said Melusi Madaweni, 29, was due to appear at Derby Crown Court on 5 September after being charged with attempted murder prior to Mr Pearson's death.
It added Mr Madaweni, of Chester Street, Chesterfield, was in custody following a magistrates' court appearance earlier this month.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.