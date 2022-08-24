Bolsover: Fines more than double for cigarette butt droppers
By Gavin Bevis
BBC News
- Published
A council in Derbyshire has more than doubled its fines for people who drop cigarette butts, drink cans and other types of litter.
Bolsover District Council said from 1 September, its fixed penalty notices for littering would increase from £65 to £150.
The authority's fines for fly-tipping will also double from £200 to £400 from the same date.
In both cases, the fines will be reduced if paid within 10 days.
'Think of others'
However, the penalty for failing to clear up dog mess will stay the same at £100.
Deborah Watson, cabinet member for the environment, said the increase was aimed at providing a deterrent rather than bringing in more money.
She said: "Littering and fly-tipping make the place look a mess, it's harmful to wildlife and the environment, and it costs a fortune for us to clean up.
"We don't want to issue fixed penalties to people.
"We would much sooner they take a little bit of care and attention, think of others and either take the rubbish home or use one of the 684 litter and dog bins we provide across the district."
