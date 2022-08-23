Warning over toxic blue-green algae near Denby
The Environment Agency has issued a warning about toxic blue-green algae at a pond in Derbyshire.
Paul Reeves, from the agency, said on Monday that the algae had been found off Dumbles Lane near Denby.
He said the landowner was aware and warning signs had been installed.
People have been warned not to allow dogs or children to come into contact with the algae, which can cause skin rashes, as well as more severe symptoms if swallowed.
The algae was found in a private area known as Dumbles Pond.
Mr Reeves said: "Blue-green algae can be harmful to the health of people and animals.
"Do not touch or ingest anything you suspect to be an algal bloom and do not allow pets or children to come into contact with, or swallow the water."
He said dogs were especially at risk if they drank algae contaminated water or licked their coat after swimming.
"Please ensure all dogs are kept on a lead if you are near any blue-green algae affected pond," he said.
It follows a similar warning earlier this month after a high concentration of blue-green algae was discovered at Colwick Country Park in Nottingham.
