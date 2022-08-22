Chesterfield councillor thanks NHS for help with swollen face
A Derbyshire councillor has praised medical professionals who diagnosed and treated him when a mystery illness caused his face to swell up.
Ed Fordham, who represents Brockwell at Chesterfield Borough Council, said he first went to hospital on 15 August.
He said he was in pain, scared and tired but "staff were brilliant".
The cause of the swelling was found to be an abscess at the root of a tooth, which had burst and caused an infection.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Fordham attended the A&E department at Chesterfield Royal Hospital but was unable to be seen due to a shortage of doctors.
The next day he went to his GP, who urged him to return to the hospital where he was seen by a consultant who ordered more tests.
'Forever grateful'
Mr Fordham said he was then transferred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital - run by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals - where he underwent a procedure by a maxillofacial specialist.
"Without the intervention of these three and the staff who support them, the infection I was experiencing would have jeopardised my face and ultimately my sight," he said.
"I will be forever grateful to them for the speed and medical care they showed when I was at my lowest and sinking.
"Their experience, clarity, empathy and sensitive support for me, gave me every confidence to trust in what they said and did result in my condition improving."
