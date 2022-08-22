Teenager stabbed in large fight at Swadlincote's Eureka Park
- Published
A boy has suffered a stab wound in an attack which involved a large group of teenagers.
Officers were called to a park in Midland Road, Swadlincote, just before 21:35 BST on Saturday.
A 17-year-old was taken to hospital a short time later where he was treated for serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.
Paramedics also treated a 19-year-old man who was injured in the fight.
Detectives believe the assault may have taken place at Eureka Park and involved a large group of teenagers or young men.
Acting Insp Ben Wildman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with any information which could help with our enquiries.
"We are putting on extra patrols in the area, and residents may see an increased presence to reassure local residents and give people the opportunity to speak with them face-to-face."
