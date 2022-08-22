ANPR cameras installed to monitor traffic in Derby
Cameras which scan number plates are being installed across Derby as part of a traffic monitoring scheme, according to the city council.
From September, the 27 ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras will be placed at 12 sites.
The authority said data gathered would be used to understand how vehicles travel around the city, journey times and their impact on air quality.
It said the cameras would not be used for any enforcement purposes.
'Protect our environment'
The council said although there were other ways to monitor traffic in the city, it had been asked to use ANPR by the government so the data could be used for national air quality modelling.
It said its Roadside NO2 project has already seen significant changes made to key junctions in the city, including Stafford Street.
Steve Hassall, cabinet member for regeneration, decarbonisation, strategic planning and transport, said: "For most of our residents, travelling is an everyday need so it's important that we're making this as quick and easy as possible however people decide to travel.
"However, we also have a duty to protect our environment and reduce harmful emissions that particularly impact pedestrians and cyclists."
The cameras will be installed at locations including the A513 Uttoxeter New Road Royal Derby Hospital, the A5111/ A38 Grand Canyon, Uttoxeter New Road Rowditch and Ashbourne Road.
