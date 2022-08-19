Hardwick Hall: Man builds Lego model of National Trust home
By Jude Winter
BBC News
- Published
A man has built a scale model of one of Elizabethan England's most significant stately homes - entirely out of Lego.
Dave Shaw, 53, from Mansfield, said he had visited Hardwick Hall, in Derbyshire, many times with his parents as a child, which was the source of his inspiration.
He said it took about three months to finish the build - his first major Lego project.
The National Trust, which owns the hall, has been contacted for a comment.
Mr Shaw said the hall was the first major project he had made out of Lego.
He said he had used hundreds of bricks.
"I had been that many times I was pretty sure that I knew what Hardwick looked like, until I tried to build it and I didn't know what it looked like at all," he said.
Lego landmarks
Other Lego creations of well-known British landmarks include:
- In May, a scale model of Norwich Castle, made of nearly 5,000 pieces, went on display.
- Jonny Heald began building Nottingham Forest's City Ground during lockdown.
- In March, a father and daughter built a Lego replica of the helmet found at Anglo Saxon burial site Sutton Hoo.
He constructed it out of a Lego Colosseum set he owned.
"That's got a lot of bricks that are the right shade and colour but also the right sort of shape so that was my starting point," he said.
"Hardwick has got a lot of glass - I hadn't realised, until I got into it, just how much glass there was, so lots of additional window bricks had to be purchased.
"The architecture is unusual and that was really the challenge for building it in Lego."
Mr Shaw has displayed his work on a Lego ideas website where, if it gets enough public votes, there is a chance it will be considered for production.
Mr Shaw said he planned to deconstruct his model and build something else.
"I would like to take it apart and use the same bricks and try other buildings, particularly local ones," he said.
"I quite fancy a go at Chatsworth House."