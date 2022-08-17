Derby: City road closed after water pipe bursts
- Published
A city street has been closed after a water pipe burst, flooding the road.
Agard Street in Derby has been shut after torrential rain hit areas across the country.
Engineers from Severn Trent are currently at the scene and have advised that the road is expected to remain closed for "several days" for repair work to take place.
Derby City Council said a diversion was in place, sending vehicles down Bridge Street.
Derbyshire Police has advised people to avoid the area while the closure is in place.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.