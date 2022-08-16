Ruins of 'lost church' exposed at Ladybower Reservoir
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
Ruins thought to be a church that was submerged by the creation of a reservoir have been revealed due to low water levels.
The village of Derwent in Derbyshire was flooded in the 1940s by the creation of Ladybower Reservoir.
The church spire was originally left intact as a memorial but was demolished in 1947 because of safety concerns.
The bell can still be heard ringing, as it was re-hung in St Philip's Church in Chaddesden, in Derby.
Terry Westerman, from Barnsley, photographed the ruins when he visited the reservoir on Wednesday.
"To be honest I was a bit shocked at how low it was," he said.
"I found one or two artefacts, not anything valuable, things left from the village. There were one or two bits of iron. I picked one up and it looked like an old gate catch."
Ladybower Reservoir was at 54.5% of its capacity as of 8 August, according to water company Severn Trent.
Customers have been asked not to use more water than necessary following the warm and dry weather.
"Our region has experienced the driest July in a century," a Severn Trent spokesperson said.
"We're asking people to be mindful of their water use, as small behavioural changes can add up to a big difference."
Howden Reservoir, also in Derbyshire, was at only 14.6% of its capacity as of 8 August.
The ruins thought to be Derwent's church, along with other remains of the village, were also exposed by low water levels in 2018.
At the time, the ruins of the stately home of Derwent Hall could also be seen.
The rare sight attracted people to the area and one man had to be rescued after he got stuck in the mud while inspecting the ruins.
The village of Ashopton was also lost when Ladybower Reservoir was created in order to provide the growing cities of Derby, Sheffield, Nottingham and Leicester with water.
