Robin Hood's Cave: Walker seriously injured after falling from rock
- Published
A walker was rescued after suffering serious injuries when he fell five metres off a rock in the Peak District.
The man was treated for an open leg fracture following the fall near the Robin Hood's Cave in Stanage Edge.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance and a mountain rescue team, were called to the scene on Sunday evening at 20:17 BST.
He was treated at the scene before being taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.
A spokesperson for the Edale Mountain Rescue Team, who helped rescue the man, said: "A team doctor was first on scene alongside medics from Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance.
"The casualty was given pain relief and was treated for a painful open fracture and other possible fractures of the leg.
"He was then splinted and packaged on to our stretcher, and carried back down to the waiting land ambulance for conveyance to Northern General Hospital."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.