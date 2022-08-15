Matlock: Attempted murder charge after teen stabbed in neck
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a teenage boy was stabbed in the neck.
Derbyshire Police said it was called to Dale Road, in Matlock, Derbyshire, at about 20:00 BST on Friday where the teen was found with serious injuries.
Officers then attended a nearby property in Matlock Bath, where a man was arrested after "initially refusing to leave the property".
James Hill, 29, is in custody and due to appear before magistrates later.
Along with the attempted murder charge, Mr Hill is accused of threats to kill, false imprisonment, possession of a knife in public, arson with intent to endanger life, affray, two counts of criminal damage and four counts of common assault of an emergency worker.
Police added the victim remained in hospital with injuries described as "life-threatening".
